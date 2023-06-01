Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Stock Faces 1.81% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, FANG stock has gone down by -4.35%, with a monthly decline of -10.39% and a quarterly plunge of -10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Diamondback Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.04.

The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume for FANG on June 01, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 129.49. However, the company has seen a -4.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

FANG Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.90. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.