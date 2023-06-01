Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is $39.56, which is $26.26 above the current market price. The public float for DAWN is 51.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on June 01, 2023 was 864.05K shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has increased by 10.65 compared to its previous closing price of 12.02. However, the company has seen a 2.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN’s stock has risen by 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.09% and a quarterly drop of -28.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for DAWN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.35% for the last 200 days.

DAWN Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Bender Jeremy, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $13.12 back on May 16. After this action, Bender Jeremy now owns 1,179,484 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,732 using the latest closing price.

York Charles N II, the COO, CFO and Secretary of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 955 shares at $13.12 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that York Charles N II is holding 264,798 shares at $12,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -45.30, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.