Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has gone down by -3.78% for the week, with a 7.42% rise in the past month and a -0.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.45% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.73% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is above average at 14.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is $90.00, which is $26.76 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DAR on June 01, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 63.66. However, the company has seen a -3.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Biofuel Stocks Are Sputtering. They Could Get a Jump Start.

DAR Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.05. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 23. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 740,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $4,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Barden Larry, the Director of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $63.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barden Larry is holding 16,726 shares at $191,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.