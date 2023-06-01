Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH)’s stock price has soared by 8.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/28/22 that As Omicron Spreads, New PCR-Like At-Home Covid Tests Provide Fast, Accurate Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLTH is 126.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLTH on June 01, 2023 was 419.38K shares.

HLTH’s Market Performance

HLTH’s stock has seen a 1.17% increase for the week, with a -0.56% drop in the past month and a -63.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.74% for Cue Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for HLTH’s stock, with a -69.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -37.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7296. In addition, Cue Health Inc. saw -63.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 29,269 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc., valued at $88,334 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc., sale 24,147 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,939,647 shares at $71,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.