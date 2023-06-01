Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is 29.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCI is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is $150.06, which is $35.86 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 430.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On June 01, 2023, CCI’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has increased by 0.89 when compared to last closing price of 112.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

CCI’s Market Performance

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has experienced a 0.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.24% drop in the past month, and a -12.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.57% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

CCI Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.75. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.