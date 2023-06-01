Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is $16.45, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On June 01, 2023, COUR’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.28relation to previous closing price of 12.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

COUR’s Market Performance

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has experienced a 1.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.11% rise in the past month, and a 14.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for COUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.27% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.76% for the last 200 days.

COUR Trading at 12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $12.54 back on May 25. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,741,778 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $626,845 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Leah F., the Chief Revenue Officer of Coursera Inc., sale 51,874 shares at $11.55 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Belsky Leah F. is holding 1,105,061 shares at $599,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coursera Inc. (COUR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.