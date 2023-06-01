Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by analysts is $27.25, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 207.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of COLB was 2.80M shares.

The stock price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has dropped by -3.24 compared to previous close of 20.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has fallen by -6.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly drop of -33.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Columbia Banking System Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for COLB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.73% for the last 200 days.

COLB Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.09. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from EERKES CRAIG D, who purchase 2,381 shares at the price of $21.01 back on May 24. After this action, EERKES CRAIG D now owns 29,022 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $50,025 using the latest closing price.

Lawson David C, the EVP Chief H.R. Officer of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 264 shares at $26.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Lawson David C is holding 21,212 shares at $7,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.