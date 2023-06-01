Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is above average at 55.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is $50.73, which is -$2.63 below the current market price. The public float for CGNX is 166.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGNX on June 01, 2023 was 744.57K shares.

CGNX stock's latest price update

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.58relation to previous closing price of 55.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX’s stock has risen by 5.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.84% and a quarterly rise of 14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Cognex Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.38% for CGNX’s stock, with a 14.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGNX Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.61. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corporation stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corporation (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.