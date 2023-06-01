CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has gone down by -18.33% for the week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month and a -30.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.97% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.68% for CNEY’s stock, with a -80.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is above average at 1.99x.

The average price estimated by analysts for CNEY is $1.20, The public float for CNEY is 26.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of CNEY on June 01, 2023 was 946.20K shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.24, however, the company has experienced a -18.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNEY Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2221. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -73.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.