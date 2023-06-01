CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 178.20. However, the company has seen a -0.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CME Group Inc. (CME) by analysts is $201.14, which is $28.56 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CME was 1.52M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

The stock of CME Group Inc. (CME) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month, and a -2.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for CME’s stock, with a -0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CME Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.91. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 195 shares at the price of $186.45 back on Mar 28. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 250,063 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $36,337 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 298 shares at $185.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 249,869 shares at $55,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, CME Group Inc. (CME) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.