Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YOU is 73.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.17% of that float. The average trading volume for YOU on June 01, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 24.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU’s stock has fallen by -2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.64% and a quarterly drop of -12.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Clear Secure Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for YOU’s stock, with a -7.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YOU Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.13. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Moshkani Seyed Kasra, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Apr 12. After this action, Moshkani Seyed Kasra now owns 21,894 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $27,290 using the latest closing price.

Moshkani Kasra, the EVP, Operations of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Moshkani Kasra is holding 22,894 shares at $26,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.