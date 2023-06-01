Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTXR is $6.00, which is $4.75 above the current price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTXR on June 01, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.76 in comparison to its previous close of 1.16, however, the company has experienced a 12.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTXR’s Market Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has seen a 12.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.67% decline in the past month and a 13.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for CTXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1993. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 58.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.