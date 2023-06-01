CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.74 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CISO Global Inc. (CISO) is $2.00, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for CISO is 63.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. On June 01, 2023, CISO’s average trading volume was 3.93M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stock saw a decrease of -17.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -73.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.61% for CISO Global Inc. (CISO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.82% for CISO’s stock, with a -90.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CISO Trading at -32.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -29.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2377. In addition, CISO Global Inc. saw -93.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc. stands at -72.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.