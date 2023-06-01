Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.92 compared to its previous closing price of 125.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CELH is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CELH is $135.60, which is -$1.29 below than the current price. The public float for CELH is 40.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on June 01, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has seen a 3.07% increase in the past week, with a 36.14% rise in the past month, and a 43.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for CELH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.85% for CELH’s stock, with a 36.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at 30.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +33.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.01. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 30.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Levy Caroline S, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $134.51 back on May 18. After this action, Levy Caroline S now owns 17,605 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $295,922 using the latest closing price.

Milmoe William H., the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $122.03 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Milmoe William H. is holding 29,915 shares at $2,440,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.