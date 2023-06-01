CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has gone down by -1.59% for the week, with a -1.94% drop in the past month and a -11.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for CBRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for CBRE’s stock, with a -2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is 21.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is $88.63, which is $13.65 above the current market price. The public float for CBRE is 307.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On June 01, 2023, CBRE’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

CBRE) stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 75.05. However, the company has experienced a -1.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/18/23 that America’s ports have a pollution problem. All-electric short-haul trucking is one fix.

CBRE Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.79. In addition, CBRE Group Inc. saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Dhandapani Chandra, who sale 6,616 shares at the price of $75.38 back on May 30. After this action, Dhandapani Chandra now owns 136,878 shares of CBRE Group Inc., valued at $498,726 using the latest closing price.

Queenan Daniel G, the CEO, Real Estate Investments of CBRE Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $80.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Queenan Daniel G is holding 178,841 shares at $400,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+19.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc. stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.