Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is 9.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. On June 01, 2023, CSIQ’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has dropped by -3.40 in relation to previous closing price of 41.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ’s stock has fallen by -6.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.95% and a quarterly drop of -1.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Canadian Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for CSIQ’s stock, with a 6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.35. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.