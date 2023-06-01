BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average trading volume of BCAN on June 01, 2023 was 131.89K shares.

BCAN) stock’s latest price update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN)’s stock price has soared by 22.59 in relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCAN’s Market Performance

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has experienced a 20.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.85% rise in the past month, and a 46.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for BCAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.58% for BCAN’s stock, with a 2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCAN Trading at 34.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +47.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN rose by +20.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw -14.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.31 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at -148.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.