Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) has jumped by 2.52 compared to previous close of 2.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BFLY is $4.44, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for BFLY is 155.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.81% of that float. The average trading volume for BFLY on June 01, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has seen a 6.55% increase for the week, with a 18.45% rise in the past month and a 8.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for Butterfly Network Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.76% for BFLY’s stock, with a -26.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFLY Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Weiss Lawrence T, who sale 52,296 shares at the price of $2.22 back on May 24. After this action, Weiss Lawrence T now owns 1,264,493 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $116,076 using the latest closing price.

Getz Heather C, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 64,536 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Getz Heather C is holding 1,448,955 shares at $127,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.