Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) by analysts is $164.50, which is $17.28 above the current market price. The public float for BR is 116.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BR was 584.53K shares.

BR) stock’s latest price update

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 147.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Broadridge Notches Steady Growth in Uncertain Times

BR’s Market Performance

BR’s stock has fallen by -2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.76% and a quarterly rise of 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for BR’s stock, with a -0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BR Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.23. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw 9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from Matlin Laura, who sale 4,052 shares at the price of $153.73 back on May 19. After this action, Matlin Laura now owns 5,825 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $622,913 using the latest closing price.

Duelks Robert N, the Director of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $154.34 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Duelks Robert N is holding 33,635 shares at $185,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +9.40. The total capital return value is set at 13.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.06. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 211.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 49.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.