BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) has jumped by 7.67 compared to previous close of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWAY is $7.28, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for BWAY is 15.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for BWAY on June 01, 2023 was 51.88K shares.

BWAY’s Market Performance

BWAY stock saw an increase of 13.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.50% and a quarterly increase of -9.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.91% for BWAY’s stock, with a -31.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BWAY Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY rose by +13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5268. In addition, BrainsWay Ltd. saw -28.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.67 for the present operating margin

+73.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrainsWay Ltd. stands at -49.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.