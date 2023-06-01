Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, BAH stock has gone up by 7.57%, with a monthly gain of 3.73% and a quarterly surge of 5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for BAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is above average at 31.26x. The 36-month beta value for BAH is also noteworthy at 0.59.

The public float for BAH is 129.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of BAH on June 01, 2023 was 929.54K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has jumped by 2.70 compared to previous close of 97.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

BAH Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.36. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Thompson Elizabeth M, who sale 27,925 shares at the price of $99.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, Thompson Elizabeth M now owns 20,474 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $2,764,575 using the latest closing price.

Dotson Judith, the Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $104.24 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Dotson Judith is holding 62,240 shares at $1,563,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.