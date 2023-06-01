Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has surged by 2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 56.44, but the company has seen a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BKI is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BKI is $62.80, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for BKI is 150.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for BKI on June 01, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stock saw an increase of 5.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.72% and a quarterly increase of -1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Black Knight Inc. (BKI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for BKI’s stock, with a -4.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BKI Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.85. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 45.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.