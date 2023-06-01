BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 2.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIMI on June 01, 2023 was 155.26K shares.

BIMI) stock’s latest price update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI’s stock has risen by 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.16% and a quarterly drop of -11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.53% for BIMI International Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.07% for BIMI’s stock, with a -51.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 31.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9081. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw -19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.13 for the present operating margin

+16.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -183.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.