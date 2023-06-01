Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has gone down by -30.45% for the week, with a -42.74% drop in the past month and a -50.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.22% for BLTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.92% for BLTE’s stock, with a -44.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLTE is $57.50, which is $41.01 above the current price. The public float for BLTE is 7.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLTE on June 01, 2023 was 11.76K shares.

BLTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) has decreased by -31.09 when compared to last closing price of 23.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLTE Trading at -39.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -40.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTE fell by -30.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.40. In addition, Belite Bio Inc saw -45.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLTE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.