Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock Experiences -8.88% Monthly Change

In the past week, BDX stock has gone down by -1.91%, with a monthly decline of -8.88% and a quarterly surge of 4.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Becton Dickinson and Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for BDX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is above average at 44.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is $284.92, which is $44.39 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 282.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDX on June 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

BDX) stock’s latest price update

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 238.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BDX Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.39. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 1,421 shares at the price of $248.60 back on Feb 03. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 4,119 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $353,261 using the latest closing price.

Polen Thomas E Jr, the Chairman, CEO and President of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 9,500 shares at $265.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Polen Thomas E Jr is holding 28,878 shares at $2,518,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.