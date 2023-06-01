Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has increased by 7.07 when compared to last closing price of 168.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $185.15, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 144.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEAM on June 01, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a 13.41% increase in the past week, with a 20.89% rise in the past month, and a 11.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.76% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

TEAM Trading at 17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +22.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.95. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 40.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $167.99 back on May 30. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 183,166 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,447,085 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $167.99 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 183,166 shares at $1,447,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.