ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for ASPI is 19.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for ASPI on June 01, 2023 was 369.78K shares.

ASPI) stock’s latest price update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)’s stock price has dropped by -8.11 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASPI’s Market Performance

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has experienced a -14.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.95% drop in the past month, and a -82.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.83% for ASPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.76% for ASPI’s stock, with a -76.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASPI Trading at -52.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.19%, as shares sank -43.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI fell by -14.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4326. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc. saw -79.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Moore Duncan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 18. After this action, Moore Duncan now owns 450,000 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc., valued at $6,230 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 430,000 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.