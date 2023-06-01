ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Stock Faces 8.30% Weekly Volatility

The stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 11.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.41% for ASLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for ASLN’s stock, with a 23.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) by analysts is $15.67, which is $12.0 above the current market price. The public float for ASLN is 16.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ASLN was 49.64K shares.

ASLN) stock’s latest price update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.53 in comparison to its previous close of 3.72,

ASLN Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited saw 122.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.