Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has gone up by 4.54% for the week, with a 45.85% rise in the past month and a 164.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for ARLO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.75% for ARLO’s stock, with a 87.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is $11.33, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ARLO is 85.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On June 01, 2023, ARLO’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

ARLO) stock’s latest price update

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 9.66, however, the company has experienced a 4.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

ARLO Trading at 37.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +52.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 175.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Busse Brian, who sale 37,085 shares at the price of $9.78 back on May 19. After this action, Busse Brian now owns 696,816 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $362,691 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 1,672 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Summers Grady is holding 228,744 shares at $14,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -11.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.