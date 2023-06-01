Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

The 36-month beta value for SYBX is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYBX is $5.63, which is $5.1 above than the current price. The public float for SYBX is 63.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of SYBX on June 01, 2023 was 305.18K shares.

SYBX) stock’s latest price update

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.86 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a -6.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYBX’s Market Performance

SYBX’s stock has fallen by -6.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly drop of -24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.35% for Synlogic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for SYBX’s stock, with a -34.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYBX Trading at -10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5528. In addition, Synlogic Inc. saw -30.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBX starting from Brennan Aoife, who sale 19,042 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Apr 03. After this action, Brennan Aoife now owns 256,301 shares of Synlogic Inc., valued at $10,964 using the latest closing price.

Awad Antoine, the Chief Operating Officer of Synlogic Inc., sale 6,438 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Awad Antoine is holding 74,732 shares at $3,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5713.47 for the present operating margin

-380.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc. stands at -5605.68. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -55.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.