Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is above average at 11.52x. The 36-month beta value for RHI is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RHI is $68.30, which is $6.28 above than the current price. The public float for RHI is 105.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on June 01, 2023 was 995.44K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.62 in relation to previous closing price of 66.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that A Worrying Sign for the Job Market in This Company’s Earnings

RHI’s Market Performance

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has seen a -5.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.13% decline in the past month and a -19.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for RHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.12% for RHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.01% for the last 200 days.

RHI Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.51. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $80.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 217,049 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,011,812 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $80.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 10,828 shares at $278,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.