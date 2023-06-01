Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN)

The 36-month beta value for REUN is also noteworthy at 3.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REUN is $7.75, The public float for REUN is 8.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of REUN on June 01, 2023 was 23.63K shares.

REUN stock's latest price update

The stock price of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN) has jumped by 57.97 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 58.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REUN’s Market Performance

REUN’s stock has risen by 58.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.42% and a quarterly rise of 14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.80% for REUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.41% for the last 200 days.

REUN Trading at 51.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +47.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REUN rose by +65.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7316. In addition, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. saw 21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REUN

Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -83.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.