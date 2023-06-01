Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

The public float for KBNT is 10.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of KBNT on June 01, 2023 was 374.95K shares.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 35.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KBNT’s Market Performance

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has experienced a 35.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.06% rise in the past month, and a -8.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.64% for KBNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.55% for KBNT’s stock, with a -20.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.82%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +35.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6085. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.