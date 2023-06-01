Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The 36-month beta value for JMIA is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JMIA is $3.00, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for JMIA is 100.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.42% of that float. The average trading volume of JMIA on June 01, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

The stock price of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) has jumped by 1.43 compared to previous close of 2.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JMIA’s Market Performance

JMIA’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.04% and a quarterly drop of -12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Jumia Technologies AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for JMIA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw -11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.54. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.