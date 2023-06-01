Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM)

The 36-month beta value for CARM is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CARM is $9.00, which is $5.0 above than the current price. The public float for CARM is 9.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CARM on June 01, 2023 was 189.41K shares.

The stock of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) has increased by 13.63 when compared to last closing price of 4.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CARM’s Market Performance

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) has experienced a 8.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.62% rise in the past month, and a 12.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for CARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.85% for CARM’s stock, with a 22.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CARM Trading at 37.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.95 for the present operating margin

+99.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. stands at -49.71. The total capital return value is set at -23.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.