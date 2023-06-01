Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is above average at 37.69x. The 36-month beta value for BGCP is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BGCP is $8.50, The public float for BGCP is 289.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of BGCP on June 01, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

BGCP) stock’s latest price update

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.24 in comparison to its previous close of 4.25, however, the company has experienced a -11.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BGCP’s Market Performance

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has experienced a -11.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.29% drop in the past month, and a -20.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for BGCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for BGCP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

BGCP Trading at -10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGCP fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, BGC Partners Inc. saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.87 for the present operating margin

+91.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Partners Inc. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), the company’s capital structure generated 181.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 39.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.