An In-Depth Look at NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) Stock Performance

In the past week, NXTP stock has gone up by 6.19%, with a monthly decline of -21.57% and a quarterly plunge of -36.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.76% for NextPlay Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for NXTP’s stock, with a -58.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NXTP is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXTP is $20.00, which is $18.8 above than the current price. The public float for NXTP is 4.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of NXTP on June 01, 2023 was 99.41K shares.

NXTP) stock’s latest price update

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NXTP Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.52%, as shares sank -19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTP rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2315. In addition, NextPlay Technologies Inc. saw -47.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXTP starting from Sikora Timothy James, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sikora Timothy James now owns 6,000 shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc., valued at $3,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.38 for the present operating margin

-74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlay Technologies Inc. stands at -462.89. The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.57. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -36.60 for asset returns.

Based on NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.