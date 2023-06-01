An In-Depth Look at Express Inc.’s (EXPR) Stock Performance

The stock of Express Inc. (EXPR) has gone down by -29.87% for the week, with a -28.86% drop in the past month and a -42.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.60% for EXPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.91% for EXPR stock, with a simple moving average of -49.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Right Now?

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPR is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EXPR is $2.00, which is $1.43 above the current price. The public float for EXPR is 65.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPR on June 01, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

EXPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has decreased by -5.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -29.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Walmart Selling Bonobos for $75 Million to Express, WHP

EXPR Trading at -27.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares sank -26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -29.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7701. In addition, Express Inc. saw -44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, who purchase 5,434,783 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jan 25. After this action, SHMIDMAN YEHUDA now owns 5,434,783 shares of Express Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

+28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Express Inc. (EXPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.