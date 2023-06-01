An In-Depth Look at Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) Stock Performance

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has seen a -0.96% decrease in the past week, with a 0.64% gain in the past month, and a 4.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for ATO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for ATO’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is 19.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATO is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is $130.75, which is $12.52 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 139.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. On June 01, 2023, ATO’s average trading volume was 869.78K shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.74relation to previous closing price of 114.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATO Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.59. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from WALTERS DIANA J, who sale 390 shares at the price of $117.50 back on May 05. After this action, WALTERS DIANA J now owns 2,584 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $45,825 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 12,500 shares at $114.54 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding 217,668 shares at $1,431,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.