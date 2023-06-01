Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock Sees a2.70 Increase

In the past week, AMLX stock has gone down by -9.89%, with a monthly decline of -13.34% and a quarterly plunge of -27.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.41% for AMLX’s stock, with a -23.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is $49.17, which is $24.98 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on June 01, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) has surged by 2.70 when compared to previous closing price of 24.04, but the company has seen a -9.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMLX Trading at -14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from FRATES JAMES M, who sale 32,500 shares at the price of $26.94 back on May 16. After this action, FRATES JAMES M now owns 55,676 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $875,451 using the latest closing price.

Yeramian Patrick D, the Chief Medical Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,965 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Yeramian Patrick D is holding 208,417 shares at $347,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.