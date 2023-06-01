AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is above average at 21.86x. The 36-month beta value for ABC is also noteworthy at 0.53.

The public float for ABC is 162.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ABC on June 01, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

The stock price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has surged by 2.49 when compared to previous closing price of 166.01, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

ABC’s Market Performance

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has seen a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.01% gain in the past month and a 8.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ABC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for ABC’s stock, with a 7.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABC Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.51. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Campbell Elizabeth S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $174.12 back on May 17. After this action, Campbell Elizabeth S now owns 11,893 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,305,884 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 292,792 shares at $170.77 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 33,366,388 shares at $50,000,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.