American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AXL is 112.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXL on June 01, 2023 was 996.43K shares.

The stock price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) has plunged by -4.93 when compared to previous closing price of 7.10, but the company has seen a -7.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AXL’s Market Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has seen a -7.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.46% decline in the past month and a -25.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for AXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for AXL’s stock, with a -21.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AXL Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw -13.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Barnes David Eugene, who sale 29,533 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barnes David Eugene now owns 104,621 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., valued at $265,797 using the latest closing price.

WILLEMSE NORMAN, the President Forging of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., sale 59,265 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WILLEMSE NORMAN is holding 297,435 shares at $533,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.