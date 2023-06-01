America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has plunged by -3.32 when compared to previous closing price of 21.99, but the company has seen a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is above average at 14.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.

The public float for AMX is 3.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMX on June 01, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

The stock of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a 1.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for AMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for AMX’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMX Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.