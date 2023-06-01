Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.67x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) by analysts is $51.33, which is $9.24 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ALGM was 1.61M shares.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has plunge by -2.31relation to previous closing price of 40.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALGM’s Market Performance

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has experienced a 4.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.20% rise in the past month, and a -10.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for ALGM’s stock, with a 17.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALGM Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.17. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 31.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.