Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has jumped by 9.15 compared to previous close of 4.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is $10.88, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on June 01, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX’s stock has seen a 11.97% increase for the week, with a 130.43% rise in the past month and a 28.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.14% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 75.46% for AMTX’s stock, with a -2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMTX Trading at 93.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares surge +130.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with -58.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.