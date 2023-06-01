ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADTN is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADTN is 75.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On June 01, 2023, ADTN’s average trading volume was 838.01K shares.

ADTN) stock’s latest price update

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.14 in relation to its previous close of 8.81. However, the company has experienced a -2.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADTN’s Market Performance

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has experienced a -2.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month, and a -46.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for ADTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for ADTN’s stock, with a -48.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADTN Trading at -19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. saw -52.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from STANTON THOMAS R, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, STANTON THOMAS R now owns 805,765 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., valued at $12,529 using the latest closing price.

McCray Gregory James, the Director of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., purchase 36 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that McCray Gregory James is holding 21,673 shares at $698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.86 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stands at -0.20. The total capital return value is set at -4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 7.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.