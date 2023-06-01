AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) is 2.49x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is $3.54, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for ADTH is 79.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On June 01, 2023, ADTH’s average trading volume was 118.30K shares.

ADTH) stock’s latest price update

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.76 in comparison to its previous close of 1.58, however, the company has experienced a 13.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADTH’s Market Performance

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has experienced a 13.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month, and a 12.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for ADTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.65% for ADTH’s stock, with a -5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADTH Trading at 15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4645. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+46.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 36.50 for asset returns.

Based on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.