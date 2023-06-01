Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is $4.94, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for ADAP is 165.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADAP on June 01, 2023 was 831.66K shares.

ADAP) stock’s latest price update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)’s stock price has dropped by -5.56 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADAP’s Market Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has experienced a -16.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.67% drop in the past month, and a -38.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for ADAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.17% for ADAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.77% for the last 200 days.

ADAP Trading at -18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2930. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw -30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Piccina Cintia, who sale 11,890 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Jan 31. After this action, Piccina Cintia now owns 19,535 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $22,230 using the latest closing price.

Rawcliffe Adrian, the Chief Executive Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 10,057 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Rawcliffe Adrian is holding 13,351 shares at $18,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -108.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.