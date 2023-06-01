Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) has decreased by -13.27 when compared to last closing price of 0.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) is $1.75, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for AFIB is 27.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFIB on June 01, 2023 was 135.91K shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stock saw a decrease of -6.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.19% for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.60% for AFIB’s stock, with a -17.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AFIB Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9114. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFIB starting from Huennekens R Scott, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Jun 03. After this action, Huennekens R Scott now owns 507,509 shares of Acutus Medical Inc., valued at $34,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.