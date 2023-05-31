YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has increased by 13.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 87.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YS on May 31, 2023 was 792.14K shares.

YS’s Market Performance

YS stock saw a decrease of 11.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -85.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.11% for YS’s stock, with a -81.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YS Trading at -34.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +11.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3715. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -85.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.